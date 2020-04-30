Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota organization behind an annual giving tradition is carrying on its mission in a new way.
Give MN is the nonprofit that organizes Give to the Max Day. It’s teaming up with the Minnesota Governor’s office for a week-long virtual fundraiser called “Give at Home MN.”
It will raise money for non-profits and schools across the state. It will be run from May 1st through May 8th.
