MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Maplewood police say a man has been arrested and charged in a 2019 hit-and-run incident that left a 20-year-old man permanently paralyzed.
The hit-and-run incident was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2019 near English Street North and Belmont Lane East. Responding officers found the 20-year-old Maplewood man suffering from severe injuries. He was taken to a local hospital.
Police say the victim has since returned home, but was left permanently paralyzed from his injuries.
After “considerable time and effort investigating this case”, Maplewood police say its detectives identified the suspect as 40-year-old Timothy Patrick Doody of Maplewood.
“This was a terrible crime with life altering consequences for the victim,” Maplewood Police Chief Scott Nadeau said.. “I commend and appreciate the tremendous efforts of our investigators, who never gave up in their pursuit of justice for our victim. I also appreciate the assistance and support of the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office as well as the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Crime Lab in this case.”
On April 30, Doody was charged with one felony count of criminal vehicular operation — with great bodily harm and leaving the scene — and was arrested shortly thereafter without incident.
You must log in to post a comment.