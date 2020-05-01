MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In a move that will impact many travelers who need to use Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport during the pandemic, Delta Air Lines announced it will soon require face masks for all customers due to COVID-19 concerns.
The move means Delta will join other major airlines — including American, Frontier and Jet Blue — in requiring masks.
Delta says all customers will be required to “wear an appropriate face covering or mask throughout their travel” beginning on Monday. The airline says it aligns with best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Related: Delta Air Lines Posts $534M Loss In 1Q, With The Worst Likely To Come
Face masks will be required starting in the check-in lobby, across Delta touchpoints that include Delta Sky Clubs, boarding gate areas, jet bridges and on board the aircraft for the duration of the flight. The exception to the requirement is during meal service.
People who are unable to keep a face covering in place, including children, are also exempt.
Delta says employees are already required to wear masks or face coverings at work when within six feet of others. There are also employee temperature checks and enhanced cleaning measures.
“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our people and our customers,” said Bill Lentsch, Chief Customer Experience Officer. “While we remain committed to our new standard of clean and to providing more space for our customers when they travel, we take seriously the CDC guidelines for adding this extra layer of protection. We believe this change will give customers and employees some additional comfort when traveling with us.”
On April 22, Delta reported that it lost over $500 million in the first quarter of the year, which will appear trivial when the full force of the pandemic is revealed in the current quarter.
MSP airport is Delta’s third-largest hub in North America.
You must log in to post a comment.