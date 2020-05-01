Comments
Moms and dads are wearing many hats right now, including helping kids with online learning. In a time when budgets may be stretched, now could be a good time to teach your children about money.
Financial advisor Nicole Middendorf suggests parents can use this time at home to educate their kids about needs versus wants, save versus spend and more.
She is offering a free webinar, “Kids and Cash,” for kids to learn about finances.
Click here to find the webinar.
