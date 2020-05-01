MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Maple Grove police have organized a public search for 28-year-old Maria Fury who was reported missing Thursday evening.
On April 30, the Maple Grove Police Department received a report at about 6:13 p.m. of a missing person near Eagle Lake and Pike Lake on the 11700 block of Red Fox Drive.
It was reported that Fury had left for a walk around 11 a.m. and she hasn’t been heard from since. Police ask property owners around the lakes to check their own property and report anything suspicious.
Maria is described as 4’ 10”, 90 pounds, with long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black polo, athletic style shirt and black pants with a pink stripe on the side.
The public search for Maria Fury is on Saturday May 2, at 10:00 a.m. If you wish to attend, meet at Maple Grove Middle School located at 7000 Hemlock Ln. Volunteers will be put into groups and assigned an officer who will supervise the mission of the group.
Police ask that everyone who attends wears a face mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Also, volunteers must be at least 18 years of age.
If you have any information, call Detective Holzerland at 763-494-6204 or 763-494-6100. If you see Maria, call 911.
