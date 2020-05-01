MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a southside church sustained more than $15,000 in damage after it was burglarized and robbed amid the state’s stay-at-home order.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers were called Thursday to Riverside Evangelical Free Church in the city’s Morris Park neighborhood on a call of a possible burglary.
When they arrived, they found people inside the building, which has been empty of worshipers for weeks due to the governor’s stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officers arrested several people, some of which tried to run away from the church.
A search of the apartment where the suspects came from turned up thousands of dollars of missing property from the church, all of which was returned, police say.
Still, the building sustained more than $15,000 in damage.
