Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kirsten Renee likes to make easy and tasty recipes and she shared this one for Mega Meatballs with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kirsten Renee likes to make easy and tasty recipes and she shared this one for Mega Meatballs with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
MEGA MOZZARELLA STUFFED MEATBALLS
Ingredients
- 2 slices bread, torn into pieces
- 1/4 C. milk
- 2 lbs. ground beef
- 1 large egg
- 3/4 C. grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 C. fresh minced parsley
- 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. fresh cracked black pepper
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 8-10 cubes of mozzarella cheese
- 1 (32 oz.) jar Marinara sauce
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- In a small bowl soak the bread pieces in the milk for 1-3 minutes.
- In a large bowl mix together, until just combined, the bread mixture, ground beef, egg, Parmesan cheese, parsley, red pepper flakes, fresh cracked black pepper and minced garlic.
- Form about 1/4 to 1/3 cup meat mixture around one cube of mozzarella, covering all the cheese and place in a 9×13 glass baking dish. Repeat until all of the meat mixture is used then pour the marinara over the meatballs to cover.
- Bake for 25-30 minutes and serve with desired pasta.
SUBSTITUTION: If you don’t have marinara or spaghetti sauce use 1 (28 oz.) can crushed tomatoes, 2 Tbsp olive oil, salt and ground black pepper over the meatballs.
NOTE: Cut meatballs in half and place on a bun topped with mozzarella cheese for a Meatball Sub Sandwich in school lunches the next day and don’t forget to add the extra sauce for dipping.
You must log in to post a comment.