MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A missing 28-year-old Maple Grove woman has been found dead in her home. Law enforcement says a suspect is now in custody in connection to Maria Fury’s death.
The search for her began on Thursday, April 30, when the Maple Grove Police Department received a report, at about 6:13 p.m., of a missing person near Eagle Lake and Pike Lake on the 11700 block of Red Fox Drive.
It was reported that Fury had left for a walk around 11 a.m. and had not been heard from since.
Maple Grove police later organized a public search for her, scheduled for Saturday, May 2 at 10:00 a.m. in Maple Grove.
Then, early Saturday morning police informed the public that Fury’s body had been found.
In a press release, the Maple Grove Police Department wrote:
This is a devastating time for Maria’s family and the community. The case was originally reported as a missing person. There was a tremendous outpouring of support from the community who volunteered to search for Maria. With the location of Maria’s remains the search activities planned for today, May 2nd, are no longer need and cancelled. The Maple Grove Police Department is grateful to all of the individuals who volunteered to assist our agency in finding Maria. We ask you to keep her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Anyone who may have any information pertinent to the investigation is asked to call Detective Holzerland at 763-494-6204 or 763-494-6100.
RELATED: Maple Grove Police Organize Public Search For Missing 28-Year-Old Maria Fury
You must log in to post a comment.