Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Police Department says it is investigating a shooting early on Saturday morning that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries.
At approximately 1:38 a.m., police officers responded to the intersection of 21st and Franklin Avenues after being alerted by ShotSpotter technology to the sound of possible gunshots being fired.
While on their way to the area, law enforcement then received a call from an adult male at 11th and Franklin who said he had been shot.
Police located the man and treated the his injuries. He was then taken to Hennepin County Medical Center — his injuries are being described as non-life threatening.
You must log in to post a comment.