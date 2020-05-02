MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt announced Saturday his intention to block a bonding bill, leaving thousands of Minnesotans out of work, until the state of emergency ends in Minnesota.
The bill deals with infrastructure and jobs. It needs a three-fifths majority — or 81 votes to pass — and must originate in the House.
In a press release, Daudt says House Republicans are “ready and willing to work with the governor on the COVID response, keeping people safe and on a bonding bill.” But they say it’s time for Walz to work with them on decisions and actions regarding the future of the state.
DFL Chairman Ken Martin responded with a statement, “Minnesota House Republicans have made it clear that they would rather play politics than help Minnesotans get back to work.”
Martin says by blocking Gov. Walz’s Local Jobs and Projects Plan, Daudt and House Republicans are “standing in the way of thousands of hardworking men and women in the construction industry building our critical infrastructure.”
Teddy Tschann, spokesperson for Gov. Walz, issued the following statement:
“As he follows the guidance of public health experts, Gov. Walz is working with Minnesota lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, a bipartisan group of midwest governors, and the White House to keep Minnesotans safe. The governor is committed to getting Minnesotans back to work safely, and he’s asked the Legislature to join him by passing a robust Local Jobs and Projects Plan.”
