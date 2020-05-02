MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two deadly shootings in St. Paul — within minute of each other — left two people dead in St. Paul overnight. Police say they do not believe the shootings were related.
First, around 9:15 p.m. Friday night, a man was shot inside of a gas station in the 1100 block of Maryland Avenue East.
St. Paul Fire paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Investigators were able to locate and arrest a suspect not long after, after gathering witness statements and evidence at the scene.
Then, only about 10 minutes later, and just two and a half miles away, law enforcement says another deadly shooting happened after a car crash near the intersection of Highway 61 and Burns Avenue. According to police, the drivers got out of their vehicles and began arguing with each other before one shot the other.
The victim was taken to Regions Hospital where he later died. The alleged shooter is currently in custody. Homicide detectives continue to canvass the area, and search for any potential witnesses.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is currently working to identify the two victims and their exact causes of death.
You must log in to post a comment.