MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This first weekend of May, Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak are talking about all the ways to enjoy the spring while also adhering to stay-at-home orders. Here are links to everything they covered.
- Animal Humane Society (Virtual) Walk For Animals 2020
- College Nannies, Sitters, and Tutors
- Gray Duck Vodka Happy Hour
- Walker Art Center: Free First Saturday + 30 Years of Dialogues & Film Retrospectives
- Classic Mike’s Mix: Italian Eatery (i.e.) – Takeout Menu
- Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood Live (Featuring Scotty McCreery)
- Free hand sanatizer giveaway at 11 Wells Spirits
