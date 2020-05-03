Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Unable to pray at their churches, dozens of Catholics gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol Sunday morning.
The group that organized the gathering says the “shut down of religion in Minnesota” has been going on for too long, and they want to practice their religion alongside one another. Those who attended were asked to practice social distancing.
Archbishop Bernard Hebda, head of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, says he anticipates reopening churches on May 18, which is when the state’s current stay-at-home order expires.
In a letter to Catholics, he outlined strict guidelines for social distancing and sanitation. Click here to read his full letter.
