MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Sunday that the number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Minnesota has risen to 6,663. Twenty-four more people also died, bringing the death total to 419.
According to the MDH, 338 of Minnesotans who passed away due to COVID-19 resided in long-term care or assisted living facility.
Since the outbreak began in Minnesota early last month, more than 82,000 people have been tested for the respiratory illness, which first appeared in Wuhan, China, last year. Testing has increased over the last week, so that is also another factor in the rise in positive cases.
Currently, 373 people are in Minnesota hospitals battling COVID-19, with 155 in intensive care beds.
About half of the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Minnesota — 3,015 patients — have recovered and no longer need to be in isolation, health officials say.
For most who get COVID-19, symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
Health officials say those with questions about COVID-19 can call the Minnesota Department of Health hotline at 651-201-3920.
