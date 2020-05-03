



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that retail businesses could reopen their doors this week with one caveat: They have to do delivery or curbside pickup options.

That does mean that about 10,000 Minnesota retailers are able to go back to work.

Primp Boutique has several locations throughout the Twin Cities and is reopening its doors for curbside pickup. Owner Wesley Uthus said customers will fill out a form online for what they want to order, and can even have the option book a FaceTime appointment with a stylist.

“It’s been really challenging,” Uthus said. “Trying to figure out how do we still provide that experience and how can we do that with curbside in a way that still feels personalized and still feels like Primp,” she said.

Golden Rule Gallery in Excelsior is offering customized Mother’s Day gift boxes.

“For us, it’s going to be just me working with my 4-year-old in tow,” owner Erin Duininck said.

Customers can go online to chat back and forth with the owner to design the perfect gift with what she has in store. Although difficult, she supports the business changes to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“I have staff to worry about,” Duininck said. “I have really vulnerable friends and family so it’s not worth it to me.”

Mall of America said select stores there will have curbside pickup offered as well. The orders would be picked up in the North Lot.

