



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Restaurants, bars and bakeries have been some of the hardest hit businesses during this pandemic and state shutdown.

Starting this week, there will be a new online effort hoping to help the Twin Cities food scene. It’s called #SaveTwinCitiesEats.

The digital platform first launched in Philadelphia and Washington D.C. and saw a lot of success, so Vasiliki Papanikolopoulos wanted to bring it to her hometown.

“#SavePhillyEats and #SaveDCEats have raised half a million dollars in revenue and really started a movement,” Papanikolopoulos said.

She launched the #SaveTwinCitiesEats website on Sunday as a single place to congregate any restaurant in the metro who wants to sell take-out, dine-out kits or even experiential orders, like a cooking class or restaurant tour.

“We have everything from a $30 cheese box from House of Gristle to, you know, the $750 dining experience,” Papanikolopoulos said.

One of the restaurants partnering with #SaveTwinCitiesEats is Union Hmong Kitchen, a food truck-style restaurant connected to Sociable Cider Works in northeast Minneapolis. Yia Vang is the owner and head chef.

“They want to see us survive,” Vang said.

#SaveTwinCitiesEats does not take any money from the restaurants they partner with.

“We directly link each offer and experience to the restaurant and bar,” Papanikolopoulos said. “It’s with a mission to offer businesses with revenue now, so they can make it tomorrow.”

This effort comes after several successful businesses closed down due to the pandemic in Minneapolis, including The Bachelor Farmer, Marvel Bar, 4 Bells and Muddy Waters.

