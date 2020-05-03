Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the state’s largest pork processing plants will reopen this week.
At least 350 workers at the JBS plant in Worthington have tested positive for COVID-19.
Wednesday’s reopening is part of President Donald Trump’s executive order mandating meat processing plants stay open during the pandemic.
Matt Utecht, president JBS’s union UFCW Local 663, says the plant will have new safety precautions, including limiting contact between employees and more disinfecting throughout the building.
