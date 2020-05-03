Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Minneapolis say two people are seriously injured after a biker and pedestrian collided.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the incident happened around 4:50 p.m. Saturday near Huron Blvd and Washington Avenue.
Police say a pedestrian and a bicyclist crashed into each other. Officials say the pedestrian is in critical condition and the bicyclist is in serious condition.
According to police, it is unclear what caused the collision at this point. The incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
