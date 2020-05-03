MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Carlton County say two people were injured after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, crews responded around 2:24 p.m. after receiving reports of an accident at the intersection of County Road 4 and County Road 1.
Officials say a 17-year-old driver was traveling eastbound on County Road 4 when she failed to yield to northbound traffic, colliding with a 43-year-old man and his 42-year-old passenger.
According to the sheriff’s office, the 42-year-old man and his 42-year-old female passenger were transported to Cloquet Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The teen suffered no apparent injuries.
Officials say occupants of both vehicles were all wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
