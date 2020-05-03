MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of inmates in jails and prisons across the country have contracted the coronavirus and so have many corrections officers and staffers.

In Chicago at the Cooke County jail, more than 300 inmates have tested positive, along with more than 100 staff — at least four inmates have died.

While Minnesota prisons and jails have had COVID cases, there have been fewer here.

In March, the Hennepin County jail, the state’s biggest jail, acted quickly and cut its inmate population by more than 26%. So far the Hennepin County jail has had nine inmate COVID cases and one staffer case.

Sheriff Dave “Hutch” Hutchinson was a guest on WCCO Sunday morning.

“Unfortunately we can’t social distance but we wear proper equipment and I want to thank our partners for getting up the n95 masks, gloves and hand sanitizer,” Sheriff Hutchinson said. “The men and women of the sheriff’s office, now they are in danger, so they take the best precautions they can.”

And with the weather’s getting warmer, the sheriff says his department is also getting ready to enforce social distancing and special regulations for boaters.

Right now you are allowed to take a boat out but only with members of your immediate household. There’s no tying up to socialize or party with other boats and you can’t use a beach, boat ramp, or marina that’s closed.

The sheriff says at first they will give out warnings, but if there are repeat offenders they could get tickets.