MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Families are finding the perfect way to get out and about while social distancing.
The University of Minnesota’s Landscape Arboretum opened on Friday. The 1,200 acre plot in Chaska is full of professionally-maintained gardens, rare plant collections and accessible trails.
Right now, the focus is on the three-mile drive throughout the space where people can see spring blooms from their cars.
The Landscape Arboretum is open every day from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Reservation are sold out through Monday, May 11. It’s $15 per car.
