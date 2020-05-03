COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines:
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A West St. Paul Police officer came to the rescue of a sick baby fox this week.

According to the department, Officer Melville responded to the city’s north end after a resident reported the animal in their yard. Officials say Officer Melville was able to safely capture the baby fox and transport him to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota (WRC) for treatment.

According to WRC, the baby fox was severely dehydrated but health officials say he is looking better.

