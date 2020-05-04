Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At a time when everyone is wearing masks, it can be scary for children — especially if they’re at the hospital. So a group of students at Bethel University turned their spring project into a way to help.
Design students offered colorful ideas, and the group contracted with the Gemini Athletic Wear in Edina.
The result — masks with a very personal touch.
“So to me it came from a place of empathy knowing these kids are probably really scared. and the parents and the staff are unsettled about the situation. something that could bring a different perspective to it. So could make people laugh, make people feel like an individual, that’s what was really important to us,” Bethel student Matt Bonvino said.
Bonvino delivered the kid-friendly masks to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis.
The bright mask designs include everything from inspiring sayings to rainbows to funny animal faces or goofy smiles.
The Bethel students are now raising money to expand the project. If you want to help donate click here to give online and note “Mask Project” in the additional comments field.
