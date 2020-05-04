MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Charges have been filed against two men in connection to two separate fatal shootings in St. Paul over the weekend.
On Saturday night, two people died in separate shootings — about 10 minutes apart — in St. Paul. The first happened at a gas station in the 1100 block of Maryland Avenue East at around 9:15 p.m.. The second near Highway 61 and Burns Avenue. Police said the two shootings were not related.
The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office announced charges Monday against 22-year-old Ts’John Thomas Reed of Minneapolis in connection to the gas station homicide and 24-year-old Anthony James Trifiletti in connection to the second roadside homicide.
Reed is accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Darius Van inside the gas station after an altercation. According to the criminal complaint, Reed admitted that he “lost control” during the fight and shot Van because “he wouldn’t back down.” He also said Van was bigger and older than him and he felt outnumbered.
In the second incident, which occurred on a roadway, Trifiletti is accused of shooting and killing 39-year-old Douglas Lewis of St. Paul after his vehicle was struck from behind by another motorist. According to the criminal complaint, Trifiletti shot Lewis four times during an altercation on the side of the road. He told police that he feared for his life when Lewis grabbed for something beneath his shirt.
Both men are charged with second-degree murder and face up to 40 years in prison.
You must log in to post a comment.