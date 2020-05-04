MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota National Guard has announced that they’re conducting statewide flyovers in order to pay tribute to the workers on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.

The flights are scheduled for Wednesday. The Minnesota National Guard intends to fly over 28 hospitals and clinics in all, not only in the Twin Cities metro area but also in such places as Brainerd, Little Falls, St. Cloud, Monticello, and Rochester.

The flights will be between 10:55 a.m. and 11:50 p.m., depending on the locations, and will involve combinations of F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 148th Fighter Wing out of Duluth, and C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 133rd Air Wing out of Fort Snelling in St. Paul.

“As part of a nationwide Air Force initiative, the Minnesota Air National Guard will fly over communities throughout the state,” Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard, said. “These flyovers are our way of showing solidarity for those who have stepped forward to serve during this pandemic. This is a small way that we can salute those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response for their service and sacrifice.”

The Minnesota National Guard said that crews need to fly regularly to maintain their proficiency.

“This is an outstanding way to both train our aircrew and to recognize those in our community that are on the frontline working hard for the citizens of Minnesota,” Colonel James Cleet, 133rd Air Wing Commander, said.

If, due to weather, the Minnesota National Guard needs to either delay or cancel the flyovers, they will provide an update.

Here are the scheduled flyover windows (click to enlarge):