MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Monday signed an executive order banning creditors and debt collectors from automatically intercepting COVID-19 relief funds.
Walz says that the pandemic is an “unprecedented challenge” for the state, and the order will help Minnesotans.
“This Order will help alleviate the financial burden Minnesotans are facing, allowing them to pay rent and put food on the table,” Walz said. “This action will help ensure the COVID-19 support that local, state, tribal, and federal governments provide will go where it is needed most and directly improve Minnesotans’ lives.”
Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said the order means relief funding will go toward “helping folks take care of themselves and their families first.”
The executive order will be effective when approved by the Minnesota Executive Council.
