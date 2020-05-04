COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines:
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Monday, thousands of retailers in Minnesota will go back to work under new rules allowing them to do curbside pickup amid the governor’s stay-at-home order. Meanwhile, on the national front, President Donald Trump says the COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. could reach 100,000.

Here are the latest headlines in the COVID-19 pandemic:

