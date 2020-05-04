Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic fight that has been highlighting the importance of health care workers, a recent report has named Minnesota the fourth best state for nurses.
WalletHub says its report on the “2020’s Best & Worst States for Nurses” looks at monthly average starting salary, healthcare facilities per capita, nursing job openings per capita and more.
“In light of the current crisis and the industry’s projections for the future, WalletHub took stock of the nursing industry to help registered nurses, particularly new graduates, pick a place to live that will bring success. We did so by comparing the 50 states across 22 key metrics that collectively speak to the nursing-job opportunities in each market,” WalletHub said
According to WalletHub, Minnesota ranked third for health care facilities per capita, but 30th for nursing job openings per capita. The state is well within the top 10 for average annual salary for nurses (adjusted for cost of living), share of best nursing homes and average number of work hours.
Overall, the ranking listed Minnesota as the fourth best state for nurses.
Oregon, Washington and New Mexico round out the top 3 states for nurses, respectively.
Meanwhile, the worst places for nurses — according to WalletHub — is New York, followed by Louisiana, Hawaii and Alabama.
