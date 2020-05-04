



Journey has made the decision to cancel their 2020 tour with the Pretenders due to the COVID-19 pandemic — which has resulted in restrictions of large gatherings. The tour included a stop at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on June 7.

The band members said after carefully reviewing all options, they made the decision to cancel the entire tour so their fans could receive refund options during these trying times.

Journey’s Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain and Arnel Pineda issued a joint statement on Monday:

“There is no greater thrill for us than playing for our incredibly devoted audience, but their safety must come first. Having seen what the world has endured during the last 45 days, and not knowing what the rest of this year or 2021 will bring, we knew the right thing to do was to make sure our fans’ health was not put in jeopardy and to provide immediate access to refund options given the unexpected events caused by this terrible virus. We would like to thank all doctors, nurses, police, other first responders and essential workers for their heroic efforts; as well as our fans for doing everything possible to stay safe. We would also like to send The Pretenders our best wishes and hope to see them in the future. We will see everyone again as soon as it is safe to tour, and we will share that news as it becomes available. In the meantime, please Don’t Stop Believin’ in the wonder of life and in each other.”

Journey’s tour partners at Live Nation ensure ticket holders will be emailed directly with their refund options — including a full refund, or a request for a 150% credit and Live Nation will donate the number of tickets you purchased to health care workers.

For more information on refund options, visit Live Nation’s website.