



President Donald Trump tweeted his endorsement Monday of a Republican candidate challenging Rep. Ilhan Omar for her seat in Congress.

The president voiced his support for businessman Lacy Johnson, saying that he’s doing a “great job” in his campaign for the heavily-Democratic 5th District, which encompasses Minneapolis and some of its closest suburbs.

As part of his endorsement, Trump retweeted a campaign post from Johnson.

“I will win the primary and look forward to defeating Ilhan in Nov. 2020,” Johnson’s campaign post said.

And I’m Endorsing you also Lacy, you truly deserve it. You are doing a great job, and Omar is a disaster who wants much higher taxes, hates our Military & our Vets, demands Open Borders, and is fighting to take away our great 2nd Amendment. Good luck Lacy! https://t.co/RunIPCbTyc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2020

Omar, a vocal critic of the president, has been a frequent target of Trump’s twitter attacks.

Indeed, in his endorsement of Johnson, Trump called the congresswoman a “disaster” and accused her of hating veterans.

Omar was elected to Congress in 2018, winning the district in a landslide with nearly 80% of the vote. She was the first Somali-American elected to Congress.

Last week, Johnson won the district GOP’s endorsement, claiming more than 90% of the vote, his campaign said. Johnson describes himself as an entrepreneur who has lived in north Minneapolis for 40 years.

The 5th District hasn’t been represented by a Republican since the 1960s.