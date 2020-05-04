MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A western Wisconsin mom and her five kids had quite the adventure while trying to find something fun to do in isolation.
Tara Blaesing heard about a car parade from a friend just to drive around town and have some fun. So she piles her kids in the minivan and gets in line.
It’s then that she notices every single car there is either a hotrod muscle car, vintage or luxury — realizing that her and her Town and County minivan were now in a classic and luxury car parade.
Adding to the awkwardness she said her kids were dressed up in Halloween costumes. Going in it she thought it would add to the fun.
But with a car in front and back of her and her kids begging her to continue she had no choice but to continue on waving to confused onlookers for the hour-long parade.
Kudos to that mom for sticking with her plan for her kids. And for her sense of humor.
