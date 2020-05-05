Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Human remains found in central Minnesota have been identified as being those of a man reported missing last year.
The St. Cloud Police Department said Tuesday that someone spotted the remains early last month while walking near Cloverleaf Trailer Park.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has since identified the remains as being those of Adam Paul Peckham. The 51-year-old was reported missing last summer. He was last seen near the trailer park, located on the city’s east side.
Police say the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on Peckham’s disappearance is asked to call investigators at 320-345-4444.
You must log in to post a comment.