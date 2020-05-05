



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported 617 additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, along with 27 more deaths.

The 617 additional COVID-19 cases marks the highest day-to-day increase in cases so far in the state.

Meanwhile, the state’s death toll is now at 455. A majority of deaths — 368 people — involve long-term care facilities, particularly nursing homes.

While Minnesota has been ramping up testing over the last week, the state still has considerable work to do to meet its testing schedule. More than 2,000 additional tests were completed in Tuesday’s update, down from Monday’s 3,239 completed tests. Overall, the state has yet to meet the 5,000 tests a day benchmark laid out by Gov. Tim Walz, with the state’s ultimate goal of processing 20,000 tests a day.

MORE INFORMATION: MDH’s Situation Update for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Since the outbreak began in Minnesota in March, more than 88,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus, which was first reported in Wuhan, China, last year.

In Minnesota, 7,851 have tested positive for COVID-19. For a bit more perspective, that means 8.9% of those tested so far in the state (88,009) have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials say that 434 people are currently in Minnesota hospitals battling the disease. Of them, 182 are in intensive care beds. Meanwhile, more than 4,000 people have recovered and no longer need to be in isolation.

Minnesota remains under a stay-at-home order. However some retailers were allowed to open Monday for curbside and delivery pickup. Officials estimate that this latest easing in the lockdown restrictions could put 30,000 Minnesotans back to work. Last week, some offices and other non-consumer facing facilities were allowed to reopen.

Still, bars, restaurants and places of worship remain closed at least until May 18, the current date when the stay-at-home order is set to end. Even so, the governor may announce another extension.

As for testing, Walz and health officials said last month that the state will be eventually able to process 20,000 tests a day, enough for anyone showing symptoms to be tested. The state was scheduled to reach the 5,000 tests a day benchmark on Monday.

The increase in testing capacity is being spearheaded by a partnership between the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic. Additionally, Health Partners announced last week that it expected to be able to process 2,000 tests a day in its labs starting Monday.

For most, COVID-19 symptoms are mild, but it can be deadly to the elderly or those with underlying health issues, as it can lead to serious complications, such as pneumonia.

