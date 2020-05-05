MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota United and Allianz are donating $75,000 to support the St. Paul neighborhoods near their home pitch at Allianz Field.
The soccer club and the insurance company made the announcement Tuesday in a joint statement, saying that the money will go to the Neighbors United Funding Collaborative, which supports residents and businesses in the Midway and Union Park neighborhoods.
With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, no Minnesota United games have been played at Allianz Field this year, translating to a loss of economic activity for the area.
“We are extremely proud of the relationships we have built with our community surrounding Allianz Field,” said Minnesota United CEO Chris Wright, in a statement. “One of the most important things we can do as a club during these times of stress and uncertainty is to support our neighbors in soccer.”
The donation will quadruple Neighbors United Funding Collaborative’s resources. According to Minnesota United and Allianz, the money will go toward economic development, preventing displacement, and public art.
Also part of the announcement, Allianz says it will match contributions to Keystone Community Services up to $50,000. Keystone helps provide healthy meals for St. Paul residents through programs and food shelves.
