MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, families across the country are trying to find new creative ways to stay busy and entertained while adjusting to their new normal.
Here in the Twin Cities, there are plenty of events and virtual activities to do while safely practicing socially distancing from home.
WCCO-TV rounded up some of our top picks for this week below:
- Dan Israel — Performing Live From His Living Room (May 6)
- Singer-songwriter Dan Israel is live streaming from his living room this Wednesday, playing his own hits and select cover songs. To learn more click here.
- Jazz Fest Live (May 7)
- Are you in need of a night filled with live jazz performances? We have just the thing for you. This Thursday the Twin Cities Jazz Festival is presenting Jazz Fest Live featuring local musician Sam Miltich. To learn more here.
- #TheaterThursday at the Landmark Center (May 7)
- The Landmark Center will be posting a different play from its annual fall production every Thursday. Each play features prominent members of the Twin Cities legal community and is filled with history and drama. To learn more click here.
- WCCO Coloring Pages
- Are you ready for a little escape from our current reality? So are we! For the next 6 weeks, join WCCO on a magical road trip around Minnesota and into Wisconsin. Grab your colors, markers, pens, pencils or paintbrushes and download the first page of our coloring adventure here.
- Mortimer’s Weekly Check-In and Cocktail Class (May 10)
- Mortimer’s owner and Sunday bartender checks in with customers on what’s happening in the kitchen. Every week Jasha and staff give a cocktail class. To learn more click here.
