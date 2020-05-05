Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Is it take-out Tuesday in your home? Depending on where you go, you could put a little extra cash in not only the pocket of a restaurant employee, but yours as well.
Ridgedale Center is launching a campaign called #DineDelightDonate. Shop any of the mall’s restaurants and get a $20 reward card on orders of $50 or more.
Ridgedale is also pledging to donate $10 to Feeding America for each order to its restaurants. So if you are able to afford take out take a picture of your order, post it on Instagram with the hashtag #DineDelightDonate.
This campaign runs through the end of June.
The list of restaurants participating can be found here.
