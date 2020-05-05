MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — King Milan’s barbershop in St. Paul opened its doors to customers Tuesday morning, violating Gov. Walz’s stay-at-home order.
The owner, Milan Dennie, created a plan to reopen about 45 days ago, when he had to close the doors. When he opened Tuesday morning, he put out signs outside encouraging social distancing, sanitizing, and a ticket system that lets people in one at a time.
However, his operation did not last long. St. Paul police arrived Tuesday around noon to shut down the shop. Before that, he was able to serve 16 customers.
The state could fine him $25,000. Dennie said he is aware he could lose his shop by deciding to reopen. But with bills piling up, he’s convinced he could also lose it by staying closed.
“We’re just behind by a lot. And it just seems like if we don’t start back working, we’re going to lose what we, you know, put everything into,” he said. “It’s killing us.”
His customers wanted to support Minnesota’s economic reopening, and also needed a haircut.
Dennie said he sent his sanitation plan to the state weeks ago, but did not hear back. He was adamant that barbershops and salons are used to practicing good hygiene.
He said he reopened Monday, and the board of cosmetology contacted him, asking if he’d meet with them – virtually – on Wednesday.
WCCO has reached out to the board, but has not yet heard a response.
