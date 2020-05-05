Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Lumberjack World Championships, which are held in western Wisconsin, have been pushed back to next summer, becoming the latest sporting event to be postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 61st Annual Lumberjack World Championships were initially scheduled for July 30 to Aug. 1, 2020. The three-day event has been rescheduled for July 29-31, 2021, organizers announced Tuesday.
Since 1960, the lumberjack competition has been held every summer on the shores of Lake Hayward in Hayward, Wisconsin. Events include log rolling, axe throwing and speed pole climbing.
