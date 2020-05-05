Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — During stay-at-home orders, people are finding new ways to connect with friends, family and even strangers.
There’s a new app, called QuarantineChat. It pairs up strangers through phone calls at unscheduled times.
The average call is about 27 minutes, but some last as long as four hours.
The app has options for 25 languages, with 5,000 users in 183 countries.
Users can pick themes like discussing books or sharing memories, but they can also start by describing what they see outside their window, and take it from there.
