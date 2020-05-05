Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz said he would not give up his emergency COVID-19 powers even though Minnesota House Republicans are threatening to block a $1 billion public works and jobs bill. Meanwhile, a research model often cited by the White House says the novel coronavirus could kill up to 135,000 Americans by August.
Here are the last updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 6 a.m.: Costco is limiting meat purchases to three items per member among the beef, pork and poultry products.
- 5:43 a.m.: A Swiss biotech company has FDA approval for a test that the company says is 100% accurate at detecting coronavirus antibodies.
- 5:33 a.m.: Researchers say another round of COVID-19 cases is likely as states begin to reopen their economies.
