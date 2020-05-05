COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines:
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz said he would not give up his emergency COVID-19 powers even though Minnesota House Republicans are threatening to block a $1 billion public works and jobs bill. Meanwhile, a research model often cited by the White House says the novel coronavirus could kill up to 135,000 Americans by August.

Here are the last updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:

