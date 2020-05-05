(Update: The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as 64-year-old Thomas Walter Lang of Chanhassen.)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says one man is dead after two men were thrown from a boat on Lake Minnetonka Monday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies of the water patrol were dispatched shortly before 10:30 a.m. to the report of boaters thrown from a boat due to rough waters in the area of Gideon’s Bay on Lake Minnetonka. Neither men were wearing life jackets.
One of the men was able to swim to a buoy where he was rescued by another boater.
“The water’s cold. It’s very, very cold. If you hit the water, it’s likely that without proper equipment, you could have some issues,” Sheriff Dave Hutchinson said.
An extensive search of the area was quickly conducted in the area for the other man. His body was recovered shortly after 12:30 p.m.
“We were able to retrieve the body with respect and dignity,” Hutchinson said.
The sheriff said on this sad day, he wanted to remind people how best to enjoy themselves on the water this spring and summer.
“Come out here, have fun, be safe with social distancing. We want you to keep six feet apart but with your immediate household members only,” Hutchinson said.
The incident remains under investigation.
