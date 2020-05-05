COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines:
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Lottery says sales were up 26% in April compared to the same time last year.

The jump comes at a time when hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans are applying for unemployment benefits in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Minnesota Lottery, sales of lottery products for April 2020 were $64.1 million compared to $50.6 million for April of 2019.

However, while the state saw a bump in lottery sales during the month of April, officials say current lottery sales for fiscal year 2020 compared to fiscal year 2019 are down slightly.

