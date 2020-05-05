MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a motorist was clocked going over 120 miles per hour in southwestern Minnesota late last month.
According to the state patrol, a trooper responded to a driving complaint on April 25 in Luverne Township. There, a trooper clocked a vehicle going 122 mph on Interstate 90 — in a 70 mph zone.
The driver was ticketed.
“If you see dangerous driving behavior like this, please call 911 if you feel comfortable,” the state patrol said. “Thanks to the person who called this in.”
Back in late March, the state patrol said the COVID-19 pandemic is “not a license to speed, drive impaired, or make other poor decisions behind the wheel.” The Department of Public Safety said at the time that there were increasing reports of aggressive driving and speeding.
Additionally, the state patrol is encouraging Minnesotans to follow the advice of the Minnesota Department of Health and stay home, unless essential travel is needed.
