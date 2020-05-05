



With dine-in restaurants closed due to coronavirus, many are turning to curbside pickup for Mother’s Day brunches and dinners. Many places require ordering ahead to pick up either Friday, Saturday or Sunday morning.

Here’s a sampling of options in St. Paul, Minneapolis, and the suburbs. For more options, check out Jason DeRusha’s full list of Mother’s Day Brunch Takeout options at Minnesota Monthly Magazine.

ST. PAUL

Colossal Cafe

Pick up available at Grand Avenue and Como Avenue locations in St. Paul, take-and-bake menu items are a la carte and serves 2-3 people. A $14 roasted tomato and feta egg bake looks great, or the French toast with white chocolate creme anglaise. Chicken, ham, and don’t forget the cinnamon rolls or the orange lavendar quick bread. Order online by Noon Thursday, May 7 for pickup Saturday, May 9, between 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Hope Breakfast Bar

Pre-order a breakfast-in-bed meal kit for pickup Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Included: Everything-Spiced Breakfast Eggs, Pork Belly, Seasoned Hash Browns, German Chocolate Pancakes, 12 oz Bag of Whole Bean Folly Coffee and a Growler of Gray Duck Chai for $75. Order online.

The Lexington

How about the classic Mother’s Day via the Lex in St. Paul?! Take-and-bake for four includes ramp and wild mushroom egg bake, smoked ham, grilled asparagus salad, herb-roasted potato, banana chocolate chip coffee cake, fresh fruit, and orange juice for $100. Order online and pickup Saturday or Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS

Italian Eatery

It’s a Mama’s Day pouch for four-to-five people that you make at home. Pick from cinnamon rolls or tiramisu; select spinach spaghetti or ham spaghetti fritatta (GF available). Then you get asparagus or fruit/yogurt salad, celery root scalloped potatoes, Italian sausage patties, or bacon plus a rustic loaf of bread. Pick up Saturday, order online.

The Kenwood

Food, flowers, and bubbly. The curbside menu includes a gem salad with strawberries, 10-ounce grilled ribeye, potatoes, veggies and Chef Don’s mom’s apple crisp for $55. That’s designed to be a per person menu/price. Call 612-377-3695 to order, pickup in Sunday. Menu details here.

Kieran’s Kitchen

Take and heat brunch for 4 in the total locavore fashion. Mixed Greens Salad, Egg Frittata with Cheese Curds and Salami, Ham and Brie Buckwheat Crepe, Overnight French Toast with Local Maple Syrup, Bleu Cheese Roasted Radishes and Red Table Maple Breakfast Sausage. $95 feeds four, order online for pickup Saturday May 9.

WESTERN SUBURBS

Rock Elm Tavern (Maple Grove & Plymouth)

Pre-order brunch by Friday, May 8, and pickup Saturday between 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Reheat and serve for Mother’s Day, these serve four. Choose dill butter salmon and pork loin for $95 or prime rib for $120. Both include fingerling potatoes, brussels sprouts, spring salad, vegetable egg bake, desserts, cinnamon rolls. Online ordering.

Marna’s Eatery (Robbinsdale)

Dinner for three-to-four for $100 includes Shrimp cocktail, bacon-wrapped stuffed turkey breast, cornbread stuffing, arugula mashed potatoes, rolls, brown sugar thyme carrots, and tres leches cake. Preorder by Thursday online.

6 Smith (Wayzata)

Featuring slow-roasted prime rib with au jus & creamy horseradish, blackened sea bass with cilantro crema, house-smoked salmon with capers, pickled red onions & house-made dill cream cheese, roasted beet & watermelon salad, key lime pie, 50 Shades of Chocolate cake & much more! Menu serves 4-6 people for $285. Order online.

Craft & Crew (The Howe, Stanley’s, Pub 819 and The Block)

All four locations have a great Mother’s Day breakfast in bed kit for two or four ($36 or $72). Honey-glazed ham, fresh fruit and berries, cheesy potatoes, bacon, sausage patties, scrambled eggs, biscuits and their popular “bisnuts” which are a biscuit/donut combo. Order by Thursday, pickup May 10, pick your location here.

Bacio Restaurant (Ridgedale Mall)

Dinner for 4-6 for $150 is a roasted salmon dinner or rotisserie local prime rib! It includes the delicious ciao baby salad, a spring quiche, butter-braised asparagus and carrots, roasted baby potatoes, and bread pudding for dessert. Call 952-544-7000 by Wednesday to order. Pickup Saturday or Sunday, details here.

EASTERN SUBURBS

Mendoberri and Foodsmith Pub (West St. Paul)

Mother’s Day brunch for two with Tomato & Mozzarella Caprese Salad, Lemon-Herb Roasted Chicken, Red Wine Cherry Sauce, Polenta Cake, Mixed Vegetables and Vanilla Cheesecake for dessert. Order online for pickup Saturday afternoon, $53.

Cherokee Tavern (West St. Paul)

Oven-ready Mother’s Day for 4 features beef tenderloin with bordelaise sauce, truffle mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, Caesar salad, French bread and cheesecake. $85 for pickup Saturday, May 9 between 4-6:30pm. Order by emailing sales@cherokeetavern.com or call 651-755-4798.

San Pedro Cafe (Hudson)

Curbside brunch is available on Mother’s Day from 9am-3pm. full brunch and lunch menu featuring the Hammock breakfast burrito, brunch enchiladas, and Jalapeno & Cheddar Sausage hash. Find the menu online and order online as well.