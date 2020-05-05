Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Volunteers with Rebuilding Together Twin Cities are putting their handyman skills to good use to build wooden flower planters for Mother’s Day.
The planters are $400, or $500 with personal delivery and soil.
Proceeds will support the nonprofit’s work of improving the quality of living for low income individuals.
To order please email Silvia at s.helmer@rebuildingtogether-twincities.org or Annette at a.rodriguez@rebuildingtogether-twincities.org
