MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Volunteers with Rebuilding Together Twin Cities are putting their handyman skills to good use to build wooden flower planters for Mother’s Day.

The planters are $400, or $500 with personal delivery and soil.

Proceeds will support the nonprofit’s work of improving the quality of living for low income individuals.

To order please email Silvia at s.helmer@rebuildingtogether-twincities.org  or Annette at a.rodriguez@rebuildingtogether-twincities.org

 

