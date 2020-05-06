COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines:
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Now perhaps more than ever, we need our doses of heartwarming news. Police officers in both Minneapolis and Burnsville took to Twitter to share their special rescues they executed on Tuesday.

According to the post, Burnsville Police officers Ashley Nacey, Kyle Robb, and Sgt. Jeremiah Mahler responded to a call of a group of ducklings that were stuck in a sewer.

After rescuing the ducklings, they were able to guide them back to their home. The photo depicted five ducklings in all.

“It was a quacktastic Cinco De Mayo,” the police department joked.

Minneapolis Police’s Twitter account made with the punchlines as well, noting “All hands on duck!”

The Minneapolis Police department says that eight ducklings were rescued from a storm drain after officers removed the drain cover and crawled down headfirst.

