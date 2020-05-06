MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Now perhaps more than ever, we need our doses of heartwarming news. Police officers in both Minneapolis and Burnsville took to Twitter to share their special rescues they executed on Tuesday.
According to the post, Burnsville Police officers Ashley Nacey, Kyle Robb, and Sgt. Jeremiah Mahler responded to a call of a group of ducklings that were stuck in a sewer.
It was a quacktastic Cinco De Mayo. Officer Nacey, Robb and Sgt Mahler helped get some ducklings out of a sewer. pic.twitter.com/otPwy6BkL1
— Burnsville Police (@BurnsvillePD) May 6, 2020
After rescuing the ducklings, they were able to guide them back to their home. The photo depicted five ducklings in all.
Officer Robb and Officer Aleknavicius leading the ducklings home. pic.twitter.com/6RKgqL3Ev8
— Burnsville Police (@BurnsvillePD) May 6, 2020
“It was a quacktastic Cinco De Mayo,” the police department joked.
Minneapolis Police’s Twitter account made with the punchlines as well, noting “All hands on duck!”
The Minneapolis Police department says that eight ducklings were rescued from a storm drain after officers removed the drain cover and crawled down headfirst.
All hands on duck! 🦆 A mother duck now has her 8 ducklings back after MPD Officers rescued them from a storm drain. The officers removed the drain cover and crawled down head first to save them. Momma duck stood by supervising the rescue. Take a sneak-beak at our body cam video! pic.twitter.com/HFEQoHCw6d
— Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) May 5, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.