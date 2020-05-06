



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s curbside pick up happening daily in St. Paul with the sole purpose of helping people.

Cars line up for blocks around Conway Park to get free fresh produce and meal kits from staff and volunteers with the Sanneh Foundation. They’re able to do this without contact, putting the bags of produce in the trunks of people’s cars.

The produce is provided by Second Harvest Heartland and each bags serves a family of four. Each car can request more than one bag if their families are larger than four.

Tony Sanneh, the CEO of the Sanneh Foundation, says they are serving about 300 to 350 people each day.

“The need is shown by the amount of cars who show up,” Sanneh said.

The goal is to help those in the community who are food insecure, low income or too afraid to go the grocery store — whatever the reason for being there is welcome.

“We won’t say ‘no’ to anybody, and we’ll give the food out until it’s gone and that’s our goal,” Sanneh said.

Christina Lopez waits in the 45 minute long line to pick up food to give away. She gives the food to friends and neighbors who are 70+ years, who are too at-risk to go to the grocery store. She says the bags go a long way.

“It can be about 10 people, maybe 15 because of the amount we get and I can’t eat all that, so it’s best to give it to people who can,” Lopez said.

This food drive thru is happening every week Monday through Friday, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Conway Community Center in St. Paul.

For more information on The Sanneh Foundation, click here. And to find more more information on Second Harvest Heartland visit their website.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.