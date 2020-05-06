Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —A Minnesota Senate employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials at the Capitol said Wednesday that a letter was sent to all senators and staffers notifying them that an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The employee was not publicly named, but all lawmakers and staffers who might have come into contact with the individual were notified, officials say. No details on the employee’s condition were given.
This is not the first case of COVID-19 connected with the Capitol. In March, someone who worked in the House of Representatives was presumed to have the virus.
Officials say measures have been in place for weeks to ensure social distancing at the Capitol, including workplace spacing, the installation of barriers and additional cleaning.
Also on Wednesday, Minnesota health officials reported that there were 728 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 30 more deaths — both daily record highs.
For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be deadly for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
