'I Feel For These Guys': Fmr. Viking Ben Leber Talks NFL Shutdown, St. Jude's FundraiserWCCO caught up with former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Ben Leber for some football conversation, and for some thoughts on a project that consumes him this time of year -- one that's had to adjust on the fly.

Brett Favre Begins Repaying $1.1M For No-Show Speeches Paid With Welfare FundsBrett Favre is repaying $1.1 million in welfare money that he received for multiple speeches where he did not show up.

'I Love This Game': Legendary Twin Cities Umpire Larry Gallagher Retires After 65 Years Behind The PlateTwin Cities umpire Larry Gallagher has honed his craft for 65 years – beginning when he was just 15. He decided to retire before the start of this season, before the COVID-19 outbreak struck.

CBS Sports Analyst Charles Davis On NFL Virtual Offseason Effects: 'Our Technology, Being Virtual And Connected, Has To Help Some'Veteran NFL analyst Charles Davis weighs in on how the virtual offseason could affect play on the field, which team's offseason surprised him, and joining the NFL On CBS.