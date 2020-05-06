COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several Minneapolis firefighters have been quarantined out of precaution after a crew member started feeling ill Tuesday.

Officials say Minneapolis Fire Department’s Station 20 in the Lind-Bohanon neighborhood has been re-staffed, and the building has been disinfected.

The ill firefighter has been tested for COVID-19 and is awaiting results.

A Minneapolis firefighter tested positive in late April, but officials did not disclose which station they were at, of if they’ve fully recovered.

